‘There is room at the bottom’ continues with the tense moments, since in chapter 334 Francesca Maldini made a revelation that once again broke Peter’s heart. The popular ‘Noni’ was at her window crying and her faithful friend came in to ask her what was wrong. At that, with many more tears she mentions something that she cannot believe, but it is a reality that she just has to accept despite not wanting to do it: “I love that wretch, Peter.”.

Those were Francesca’s words in which she accepted that she still loves Diego Montalbán. Things now at the Maldini Montalbán mansion will once again be more than interesting because, after the false death of Alessia and Cristóbal’s father, it seems that ‘Noni’ was touched by the thought that her ex-husband was dead.

YOU CAN SEE: Zulimar makes a harsh revelation to Félix and leaves him without marriage in ‘AFHS’

Francesca confessed that she is still in love with Diego Montalbán

How did Peter react to Francesca’s confession?

Peter, upon hearing what Francesca revealed to him, was surprised and managed to tell her that she was only confused by the fact that Diego Montalbán came back into her life with the false death that he invented with ‘Koky’ Reyes.

However, ‘Noni’ told him that she had already been harboring her feelings for Diego, she wanted to forget about him, but she couldn’t and that she could only accept that she still loved him. The news hit the Maldini Montalbán butler like a bucket of cold water.

#Francesca #revealed #biggest #secret #Peter #bottom #room #quotI #love #bastardquot