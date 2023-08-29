Today, ‘At the bottom there is room’ she became tense again after the new little gift that was left for Francesca at the door of her house. Peter was the one who received the gift that a man in black brought to the outskirts of the ‘noni’ residence. Upon seeing him, at first, the Maldini matriarch did not imagine that she came from her greatest enemy; However, her opinion changed when she looked at the box in detail and realized that it was the same as the one in the videos with Diego, only a different size.

Francesca told Peter that the gift was from Claudia Llanos and they were both stunned, imagining the worst. Her butler recommended that the ‘noni’ hand over the box to the Police, but she decided that she would keep it because she knows that the moment could come when she could use it against the ‘Shark Gaze’ in ‘AFHS’.

