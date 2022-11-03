Francesca Piccinini and Cristiano Doni, is love. Confirmation

Francesca Piccinini and Cristiano Doni: the legend of Italian volleyball and the former Atalanta captain are together. “I confirm. But I don’t go further: the private cannot be touched. Is Cristiano the right person? Let’s say that I am fine and that I am serene “, she said. In the summer their photos appeared together with the sea, while last June the two had played in pairs in padel at the Tournament of the Academy of Sport for Solidarity in Bergamo. Clues that today found confirmation with Piccinini’s interview with Corriere della Sera. The former volleyball player (who since 2021 has held the role of operational vice-president within the UYBA women’s volleyball Busto Arsizio) also talks about his experience on TV: he talked about the last Volleyball World Cup (with Egonu’s Italy third): “Commentator-interviewer, but also a bit of a journalist”. Sometimes they throw stones at journalists. “But I am a good-minded journalist. I am guided by curiosity: at first I struggled, then I got into gear. We need to train on this front as well, the experience will be replicated”.





Francesca Piccinini and her friendship with Maurizia Cacciatori

Francesca Piccinini talks about her relationship with another historical icon of Italian volleyball, Maurizia Cacciatori. The latter argues that the age difference was not a barrier to your friendship. “True. And the passage of time has united us even more. Many thought we were not friends: false. We wanted two beautiful girls who played together not to talk to each other: instead we have always had a great relationship”. Maurizia already has children, she still does not: why still? “It depends on that” gentleman “up there. Let’s see, who knows,” she explains in the interview with Corriere della Sera.

Francesca Piccinini and …. Mila and Shiro

From a sports icon to the ‘manga’ symbol of this sport. As a lover of Mila and Shiro, had she perhaps fallen in love with Shiro? “No, I was excited by Mila: I would have liked to jump and crush like her.” Those cartoons were important for volleyball. “They bewitched my generation. Maybe one day I’ll do a volleyball cartoon too.”

Francesca Piccinini on Paola Egonu’s Italvolley and companions

Volleyball Italy is back from bronze at the World Cup. What is still missing from the national team? “A leader. Paola Egonu and others are too young, today the lighthouse is Monica De Gennaro. Very good, but an even more iconic figure would be needed”. Paola Egonu reported a state of malaise. Can a champion become bulky? “There are always those who emerge, in a team. You need the intelligence of the teammates, but also how you approach them”.

Francesca Piccini and the “worldwide” embrace live from Paola Egonu









Subscribe to the newsletter

