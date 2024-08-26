Francesca Pascale’s dig at Giorgia Meloni

Francesca Pascale’s broadside to Giorgia Meloni: Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-partner, in fact, commented on the Prime Minister’s private affairs, from her breakup with Andrea Giambruno to her sister Arianna’s separation from Francesco Lollobrigida, not sparing a criticism of the Prime Minister on the subject of rights.

Interviewed by The PressFrancesca Pascale said: “I like Giorgia Meloni in some ways, but I can’t vote for her. The problem is that she calls herself a Christian, a woman and a mother, but she sends punitive messages regarding any diversity, she doesn’t support other women, she judges and points the finger”.

“I hope he understands, for example, that our Pride squares serve to claim freedom for all. And that, with his private affairs, he realizes that the traditional family is constantly evolving. Regardless of the differences, it must be respected and protected,” he added.

Francesca Pascale also spoke about Silvio Berlusconi: “I can say what I learned from being next to him: the value of evolution in politics. There have always been divided fan bases on the president, but whatever you think, you can’t deny that he has always been a far-sighted man.”

The activist, who described herself as “Catholic by tradition,” added: “I am angry with the Church. Let’s say that when I look up at the sky, I believe in God. But when I look down and hear the insult of ‘faggotness,’ I don’t feel comfortable.”