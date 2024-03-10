Silvio Berlusconi's former partner, Francesca Pascale, and current wife of singer Paola Turci, arrived at the Renzian event at Leopolda station. Pascale sat in the front row to listen to the speeches from the stage.

“I am here at Leopolda because I am a free woman, because I am curious, because I do not represent any party and because no party represents me. I was invited here by Matteo Renzi and this filled my heart with joy. I am here with great curiosity but also with great sympathy and affection.” Pascale said on the sidelines of his arrival at the Renzian event at Leopolda station. Pascale adds: “Time will tell if he will be Berlusconi's heir but I believe that Matteo Renzi is the only leader on the field and carrying forward the project started by Berlusconi. I am convinced by Renzi's tenacity, strength, political passion and verve that is difficult to find in political leaders. Today I only recognize it in him.”

Pascale observes that “there is a shift in votes from Forza Italia to Italia viva. Part of the ruling class that was Forza Italia today recognizes itself in Matteo Renzi. Campania, Lazio and Molise, there are many regions that see leaders who foresee this step in their political careers, probably because they too, like me, believe that Matteo Renzi is that reformist-liberal party that is missing in this country”.