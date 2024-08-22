Francesca Pascale defends Berlusconi and attacks Toni Servillo

Francesca Pascala attacks, even if not directly, Toni Servillo after the actor’s words on Theythe two-part film by Paolo Sorrentino that tells the story of Silvio Berlusconi.

Guest on Dario Moccia’s podcast, in fact, the actor had underlined that the film was not available on any platform: “It’s a good thing that it’s at least on TikTok because the film is not in Italy. The film is on the German, French, English market”.

“Obviously, don’t embarrass me now, the film was purchased by those who have no interest in distributing it in Italy. It was not broadcast by Rai, Mediaset obviously did not broadcast it, not even La7 broadcast it, which was the only one to broadcast The Divo. The Divo when it came out it didn’t have the right to air, that is, neither Rai nor Mediaset participated in the production and therefore it was never broadcast on generalist TV and was instead broadcast by La7″ added Servillo.

The story was addressed by the journalist Ciro Pellegrino who recalled the availability of They on the British Amazon catalogue.

Among the comments, one by Francesca Pascale also appeared, who wrote: “I will write a book on the hypocrisy of those present in the anti-Berlusconi squares while they wallow and eat with Silvio Berlusconi’s money. Title: RADICAL SHIT”.

And to those who accused her of hypocrisy for her relationship with Berlusconi despite being “on the other side,” Francesca Pascale replied: “My bisexuality has never been a mystery to anyone, since I was very young. Do you know what I mean by hypocrisy? Those who live in lies and dress up in values ​​and ideals that they don’t consider in private, being everything they criticize,” Pascale replied before the final thrust: “Have you ever met an anti-Berlusconi supporter who sneakily takes Berlusconi’s money? I have. Funny.”