Francesca Pascale speaks: “I dream of a Forza Italia-Pd alliance, I’m ready to enter the political field”

Francesca Pascale: «I dream of a Forza Italia-Pd alliance, I am ready to enter the political field. Civil rights? I think like Marina Berlusconi». This was stated by the former showgirl from Campania and former partner of Silvio Berlusconi, recently separated from the singer Paola Turci, in an exclusive interview with the magazine MOW.

“My dream is to see Forza Italia, my reference party, with the PD. And yes, I would be willing to enter politics myself”, Pascale states again during a meeting in Noto, in the Syracuse area, on the sidelines of the event ‘Reflections on the Transition’ organized these days in the Sicilian town.