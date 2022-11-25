After the civil union, Francesca Pascale and Paola Turci want to adopt a child. The indiscretion comes directly from Today. The two women got married last July in Montalcino, and now they intend to expand the family. According to the weekly, Pascale and Turci are thinking about adoption or fostering. Not an easy matter in Italy, given that the law does not allow either of the two options for same-sex couples.

To date, in the European Union, the fostering or adoption of a minor by same-sex couples is possible only in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Slovenia which was the last to join the list. The two would therefore have to face a complicated bureaucratic path.

Among the VIP same-parent couples, Tiziano Ferro and her husband Victor Allen who is American (the two live in Los Angeles) recently have children: “In Italy, everything must change regarding gay adoptions. We are behind regardless of what the political roles may be. No government has ever done anything important, except that small feeble step towards what has become civil unions. It was a bit of a red herring: we make you happy but then we don’t talk about making you have a family, never mind that you can both have children, that it can be called marriage “, the singer recently said in a interview with Republic.