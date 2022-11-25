After the wedding, Francesca Pascale and Paola Turci would like to expand the family

Without any shadow of a doubt Francesca Pascale and Paola Turci they are one of the most followed and talked about couples in the world of the web. After a few months of dating, the couple got married in July. Now, according to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the spouses would like to expand their family. Let’s find out all the details together.

Francesca Pascale and Paola Turci return to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make the couple the protagonist of a gossip were some rumors emerged on the net about their love life. Following the marriage celebrated in July, both are now thinking of adopting a baby.

To spread the news was the weekly “Oggi”. According to some rumors, in addition to taking care of their 18 dogs, the couple is thinking of a foster or aadoption. However, this procedure in Italy is not allowed for same-sex couples. In light of this they will be forced to look for an alternative to make their dream come true.

In the’European Unionfoster care and adoption for gay couples is allowed in some Villages: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Slovenia. Instead, the countries outside the EU that allow it are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

For gay couples, adopting a child in Italy is extremely complex. Precisely for this reason, some people like for example Tiziano Ferro, traveled to other countries to be able to become parents. The famous Italian singer currently lives in the United States along with her boyfriend Victor Allen. Together they were able to achieve theirs dream both becoming fathers of two children, Margherita and Andres.