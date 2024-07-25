Francesca Paoli, one of the 100 successful women of 2024 according to Forbes Italiais the CEO of the Reggio Emilia-based company Dino Paoli which has been designing and manufacturing pneumatic and hydraulic screwdrivers since 1968, a leading company with its products in the Motorsport, Automotive and Industry sectors. Previously the Paul had already received the Forbes Italian Excellence Award for the “motor excellence” categoryand has now been ranked in the top 100 for the gender equality.

Francesca Paoli, Forbes pays homage to her for the second time

As mentioned earlier, Francesca Pauli It is currently one of the most influential women in the growth of our country. In 2023, she was among the winners of the Women Value Company award by Gruppo Intesa Sanpaolo and Fondazione Marisa. Furthermore, this year the company Dino Paoli srl obtained the certification for gender equality. In recent weeks, Paoli joined the board of Awa (Automotive Women Association), a non-profit organization that promotes the professional growth of women in the automotive sector to bridge the gender gap.

The Dino Paoli Company

Dino Paoli, an Italian company based in Via Guido Dorso, 5 in Reggio Emilia, famous for the production of pneumatic equipment (impellers for the automotive and motor racing sectors), was founded in 1968 and has become a reference brand in its sector, supplying equipment to Formula 1, NASCAR and other high-level racing teams.

Francesca Paoli is at the helm of the company with the ultimate goal of maintaining innovation and expanding into international markets. His leadership has a strategic vision focused on internationalization and the adoption of new innovative technologies. Under his leadership, the company has expanded its international presence and improved the quality and reliability of its products. In addition, Paoli also emphasizes the sustainability and corporate social responsibility, but social and sustainable practices are also implemented in the production processes by the company.

Attention to quality and innovation has allowed Dino Paoli to maintain a leadership position in its sector, to continue to satisfy the needs of the most demanding customers in the world of racing and automotive. Francesca Paoli’s leadership strikes a balance between tradition and innovationensuring that the company remains at the forefront of the highly competitive market for pneumatic equipment.

Dino Paoli screwdrivers used in car and motorcycle competitions

The Dino Paoli srl screwdrivers are known for their precision, durability and high performancemaking them ideal for heavy-duty applications such as car racing. Here are some of the spectacular competition-used impact wrenches produced by the Dino Paoli company.

Paoli screwdrivers used in motorsport

DP 4000/5000/6000 Series : These wrenches are designed for pit stops in motorsports, especially Formula 1 and other top-level racing series. They are known for their power, speed and precision, which are essential for fast and efficient tire changes.

Pit Stop Models: models specifically designed for use during pit stops, ensuring extremely quick tyre change times thanks to their robust, lightweight construction and top-notch performance.

Screwdrivers, compressors, pneumatic hammers

Starter, Dino Paoli srl – photo by Dino Paoli

PA 1300/1500 Series : These impact wrenches are ideal for heavy industrial applications, offering a combination of high torque and durability. They are used in various industries, including automotive, aerospace and manufacturing.

Pneumatic Hammers : tools used for a variety of industrial applications, offering power and precision for demolition and construction work.

Compressors: i.e. high-efficiency air compressors, essential for the operation of pneumatic screwdrivers and other pneumatic tools.

Some toaccessories for screwdrivers

Accessories for Paoli screwdrivers

Impact Wrenches and Torque Wrenches : essential accessories to ensure correct and precise tightening of bolts, these tools are essential to maintain safety and operational efficiency.

Nozzles and Extensions : add-on components that improve the versatility and accessibility of pneumatic screwdrivers, allowing you to work in tight spaces and hard-to-reach corners.

Maintenance Kit: Complete sets of tools and spare parts for the maintenance and repair of pneumatic screwdrivers, ensuring they remain in perfect operating condition.

Control and Monitoring Systems

Paoli torque sensor screwdriver

Torque Monitoring Systems : advanced tools to monitor and control the applied torque, ensuring precision and safety during tightening operations.

Analysis Software: software solutions to analyze the performance of screwdrivers, collecting data and providing real-time feedback to optimize operations.

Dino Paoli creates even customized productsdesigned for specific applications, ensuring that each device responds well to operational demands.