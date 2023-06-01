A devastating tragedy that happened to Francesca Rettore’s children, who had already had to say goodbye to their father in 2018

An absolute and sudden drama has completely overwhelmed a family of Monselice, which in the past had already found itself facing another serious mourning. Frances Rector, a 55-year-old woman, lost her life after feeling ill at home. With her was her son, who rescued her first and who saw her die in her arms.

The facts date back to last Saturday afternoon. Francesca, a 55-year-old woman residing in Monselicein the province of Padua, was at home with one of her children, when she suddenly fell ill and fell to the ground.

The lad he was the first to notice his mother’s illness and tried to help her, awaiting the arrival of the rescuers he alerted himself.

Unfortunately for the 55-year-old there was none nothing to do and it went off moments later, just in the arms of his son.

A very painful and inexplicable tragedy that happened to the woman, who has not never had any health problems and that indeed, she was an assiduous visitor to sports facilities and mountains, to which she often went on excursions with her children.

What happened to Francesca’s children is unfortunately not the only tragedy. A few years ago, in 2018, Raffaele and Sebastiano had in fact had to face, together with their mother, the painful loss of their dad and husband, Dr. Renzo Biasiato.

The man died after a long struggle with one bad disease. He had been head of the general surgery department in Monselice from 1986 to 2004, as well as professor of emergency surgery at the University of Padua.

Condolences for the death of Francesca Rector

The sudden disappearance of Francesca Rettore has caused incalculable pain to everyone. Not only to family members, but also to A lot of friends and to the countless people who knew and loved her.

Social networks, both on Saturday and yesterday, during which his funeral was celebrated, were invaded by dozens of moving condolence messages.

