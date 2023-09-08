Francesca Michielin cancels all tour dates today due to health problems. It’s not the first time she’s had to stop due to his illness. Already at the beginning of August she had been forced to cancel some dates of her concerts due to surgery. Now, however, the doctors have suggested that she take a few more weeks before returning to the stage. “I wanted to tell you what happened to me in the last year” she writes on Instagram. “Unfortunately I won’t be able to get back on stage as soon as I thought, but I’m forced to cancel the last dates of the tour, I’m very sorry.”

THE LONG POST ON INSTAGRAM

“In the last year, I’ve realized that we can’t always have control over everythingon the contrary: I understood, or rather, I accepted that life often asks us to let go, even when the questions are more than the answers, but even more, I understood that we must give dignity and embrace our bodies also and, above all, , in moments of ‘imperfection’, of profound insecurity and vulnerability, even and above all when they cannot support us as we would like. I am writing this to you precisely because a year ago I discovered that I had a physical problem. I tried to live with it, continuing to lead my life, despite the constant presence of pain, but I did it because I love my job and I love sharing it with you, and I thus discovered myself much stronger than I thought, precisely in cohabiting with my weakness.

Let me be clear: there are much more serious problems than mine, I was and am a very lucky person and I faced this discomfort with the most proactive spirit possible, and the tour, in particular, with your presence, gave me an energy incredible. Unfortunately in these twelve months, despite several attempts, the problem has not returned, on the contrary: I had to do a pretty invasive surgery – a month ago – because I had no alternatives. But, even if reluctantly, I accepted it, precisely because apparently this was the only viable path to get back to feeling better. As I wrote I had to interrupt the tour for a month to get back in shape.

Fortunately, the surgery went very well thanks to an excellent medical staff to whom I will never cease to be grateful and, even if different than usual, it was an August full of affection, creativity, slowness, nature, and your good vibes which are you all arrive with your constant thoughtfulness and attention. In the last ten days, as per “protocol”, I have slowly returned to making music. Trying to do the usual vocal training, I felt more and more important abdominal pains, which intensified and became unbearable. I thought they would come back, that everything was normal, but every day I was getting worse and worse.”

THE DOCTORS’ COUNCIL

“Let’s come to today, Friday: the doctors, after several visits, told me that I have to stop longer than the time initially suggested. And you can’t imagine the sadness and frustration this news caused me. According to them, this is not the right moment to return to the stage and I need to take a few more weeks to get back to my job, which allows me to connect with you and feel (really) good. So I’m here to apologize to you, with all of my being, because I find myself forced to cancel even the last summer tour dates and upcoming commitments. I wanted to tell you with great transparency what happened to me, and I hope you can understand how heartbroken I am at not being able to return to the stage. And I hope, above all, that you will stay by my side, because perhaps today I need it more than ever. I promise you that soon we will be back singing and living “without degrees of separation.” As always, for the last ten years. I love you”.

LAURA PAUSINI’S ANSWER

“Francy, your health is the priority, always” writes Laura Pausini. “You don’t have to feel guilty, your body is talking to you and you have to listen to it. We faithfully wait for you, hoping above all that you are always well”.