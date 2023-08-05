Over the past few hours Francesca Michielin she became the protagonist of an announcement that made all her fans worry a lot. Through a video shared on her social pages, the singer revealed that she was forced to cancel some of her concerts due to a health problem. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Francesca Michielin forced to cancel two concerts due to an operation that she will have to undergo because of some Health problems. The singer herself revealed the news through a video shared on her social pages. These were her words about it:

Hello to all and to all. I’m making this video because it’s important to me, especially in such a situation, to be able to talk to you and be able to tell you aloud. Unfortunately, I cannot do the concerts on August 13th in Castellaneta Marina and on August 29th in San Vito al Tagliamento.

And, continuing, the singer He then continued his speech with these words:

I can’t because, without going around it a lot, it’s right that you have maximum transparency on my part, I have a health problem. I obviously don’t want to alarm you, but it’s only right that you have an operation to get better as soon as possible. The hospital has scheduled me to have an operation in a few days, and of course I’ll have to rest a bit afterwards.

In the end, Francesca Michielin He concluded his speech like this:

But then I’ll come back stronger than before. I hope you understand, send me your good vibes.

After sharing the message, there were many who expressed affection and closeness to the singer for the health problem that affected her. Fans are looking forward to the singer you come back on stage to give those emotions that only she can give.