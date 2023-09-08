Francesca Michielin cancels all her concerts due to health problems: how is she?

Francesca Michielin has canceled all her concerts due to unspecified health problems, which forced her to undergo an invasive operation and, subsequently, to endure “major pains” that have become “unsustainable” over time.

The singer had already had to cancel some dates of her tour to undergo an operation and a subsequent period of rest.

Now, the presenter of X Factor updated his fans through a long post published on his profile Instagram specifying that she has not yet been able to recover her strength.

“In the last year I have understood that we cannot always have control over everything, on the contrary: I have understood, or rather, I have accepted that life often asks us to let go, even when the questions are more than the answers, but even more , I understood that we must give dignity and embrace our bodies also and above all in moments of ‘imperfection’, of profound insecurity and vulnerability, even and above all when they cannot support us as we would like” wrote Francesca Michielin.

“I am writing this to you because just a year ago I discovered that I had a physical problem. I tried to live with it, continuing to lead my life, despite the constant presence of pain, but I did it because I love my job and I love sharing it with you, and I thus discovered myself much stronger than I thought, precisely in cohabiting with my weakness”.

The singer then specifies: “Let me be clear: there are much more serious problems than mine, I was and am a very lucky person and I faced this discomfort with the most proactive spirit possible, and the tour, in particular, with your presence, it gave me an incredible energy”.

“Unfortunately, in these twelve months, despite several attempts, the problem has not returned, on the contrary: I had to have a fairly invasive operation – a month ago – because I had no alternatives. But, even if reluctantly, I accepted it, precisely because apparently this was the only viable path to get back to feeling better”.

Francesca Michielin, therefore, concludes: “As I wrote to you, I had to interrupt the tour for a month in order to get back in shape. Fortunately, the surgery went very well thanks to an excellent medical staff to whom I will never cease to be grateful and, even if different than usual, it was an August full of affection, creativity, slowness, nature, and your good vibes which are you all arrive with your constant care and attention.”

“In the last ten days, as per the ‘protocol’, I have slowly returned to making music. Trying to do the usual vocal training, I felt more and more important abdominal pains, which intensified and became unbearable. I thought they would come back, that everything was normal, but every day I was getting worse and worse”.