Milan – The celebratory concerts of an artistic journey always risk being “traps”, for both the fans and the artist. Because it is difficult to please the public and at the same time the marathon effect with a long and verbose lineup should not be underestimated, and indeed possibly avoided. Francesca Michielin doesn’t care about conventions and goes straight down her path, as always: on the stage of the Giorgio Gaber opera house in Milan, on the occasion of the tour “#michielin10theatre”, presents a compact live, with a perfect lineup and lasting 90 minutes, just like a football match. The warmth and response of the audience demonstrate that the choice of setting up the live in this way is the most correct one.

«I have always loved concerts of the right length, for me they are the 90 minute ones» says the singer-songwriter. And it is no coincidence that the evening begins with the images of a football goal that slide inside a circular led wall and which will be followed by snapshots of fragments of life and old videos. The entrance is powerful and immediately gives a jolt. Michielin’s gaze, movements and voice unleash a determination that should become an example for anyone who wants to do this job: “Occhi grandi grandi”, “Vulcano” and “Ghetto perfect” arrive in sequence. Not even the time to test the comfort of the seats in the theater and we’re all on our feet. Goal already in the first minutes.

The merit of a musical show without smudging and moments of tiredness, in addition to the captain and perfectionist Michielin, he is also part of the team: musical director Giovanni Pallotti, guitar Eugenio Cattini, bass Luca Marchi, keyboards Giorgia Canton, drums Evita Polidoro. The continuous phrasing between the singer-songwriter and the band is one of the great values ​​of live. “A forest”, and the meaning it holds, i.e. the ability to find a magical place where you can really be yourself, far from the continuous performative logic to which society pushes us, is one of the strongest moments of the first part of the concert .

A door opener to duet with Vasco Brondi, guest of the evening, on “Bad stars”: the friendship that binds them, the crossing of looks, how the song was born and their voices are magic. It is certainly no coincidence that Brondi and Michielin, in their diversity, are two of the most important contemporary Italian singer-songwriters in business. Another piece that shakes, taken from the new album by the Venetian artist “Cani sciolti”, is “Padua can kill you more than Milan”. Michielin, on stage, but also on some public occasions or on social media, always tries to explain its meaning to avoid misunderstandings, but in reality it is all contained in the words of the song in which civil commitment, vision of life and personal research are in perfect balance . A song shortly before preceded by another song from the last project that makes the skin vibrate: “Quello che non c’è ancora”. On “I don’t live by the sea” and “No degree of separation” the whole theater sings, just as if it were in a curve. There is also still time for the encore in which he finds space, piano and voice, the beautiful “Verbena”, the tribute to Taylor Swift with “All too well” and “Tutto è magnificente”.

It closes just like it started: all standing wild dancing to “Bonsoir”. A direct, exciting concert, in which the music and the current history of Michielin, without easy nostalgia, are at the center of the field. The idea, at the end of the live, of meeting the public to sign records and vinyls is significant and important: victories must be shared with the fans. The tour continues: the next dates can be found on www.francescamichielin.it.