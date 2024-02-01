Of Ruggiero Corcella

Nephrectomy, the kidney removal operation to which Francesca Michielin underwent, may be due to an oncological diagnosis or if the organ loses its functionality and causes pain or fever for various reasons

What is nephrectomy?





surgical removal of the entire kidney.

In what cases may it be necessary?

Nephrectomy is necessary for two main reasons – explains the professor Umberto Capitaniourologist and head of scientific research on kidney cancer at San Raffaele in Milan as well as executive member of the European Guidelines—: in the event of a oncological diagnosis, in particular when the disease is of such dimensions that it is not possible to remove only the diseased part. Or if the kidney loses its functionality and causes pain or fever for various reasons, such as the presence of a large kidney stone or a narrowing of the urinary tract which causes swelling of the kidney (hydronephrosis) which at that point leaks a little at a time its ability to filter urine. See also Non-prescription psychiatric drugs for 10% adolescents in 2022

What are the most common symptoms?



In the case of kidney cancer, in most cases there are no particular symptoms but an incidental diagnosis made during checks for other reasons. In the case of kidney stones or dilation, the symptoms are mainly severe abdominal and lumbar pain. It may be associated with fever or blood in the urine.

What is the quality of life of a patient after surgery?



The optimal quality of life. It is clear that having one kidney only requires periodic checks and may require medical therapies in the following years.

What are the possible complications?

There are complications during and immediately after surgery, such as bleeding and infection, but they are uncommon. In the long term, renal failure may develop which may require changes in diet, the use of drugs and even more invasive therapies (such as dialysis) in the most serious cases.

