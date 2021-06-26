A real social clash is going on between the former host of Striscia La Notizia and former protagonist of Amici Celebrities Francesca Manzini and her ex boyfriend, the voice actor Christian Vitelli, who replied to the accusations made by her through a video vent on Instagram.

The one between Francesca Manzini, former host of Strip The News and former star of Amici Celebrities, and the voice actor Christian Vitielli it seemed to be a love story with a happy ending: the two had announced the wedding, then officially postpone to wait for better times to celebrate. Shortly after, the news of the break.

In the last few hours, Francesca Manzini, who found happiness alongside a new partner, who caught attention for the great resemblance to actor Johnny Deep, confessed that what prevented them from continuing the relationship was the great age difference existing: she 30, he 46.

Read also: Strip the news: Francesca Manzini arrives

Christian Vitelli, who until now had kept silent, decided to intervene with a long vent entrusted to his Instagram profile.

Francesca Manzini: the response of the former Christina Vitelli

The voice actor, in fact, after listening to the statements made by her Ex Girlfriend, specified:

“I’ve always presented myself for the age I was, and then I don’t think age is a limit for loving a person!”.

Not only, Christian Vitelli he also said he was not left by Manzini, but that he was the one who left home last April, calling a taxi and thus interrupting his love story with the host:

“That said, I’m just saying I’m tired and sick of being mentioned in newspapers and social media, my story is over. Someone says I’m sorry, no, absolutely! I’m fine, thanks for your solidarity ”.

The words of the voice actor will manage to put a stop to the controversy that arose with Francesca Manzini? Who knows that the presenter does not want to argue, after being denied point by point by her ex boyfriend!