In “In the background there is room”, Francesca You already know about the romance between Alessia and Jimmy, so you have started to take action on the subject. After discussing with ‘Charo’ In this regard, in the América TV series, the Maldini matriarch decided to approach the young man personally gonzales and give him a peculiar gift: a strip of condoms. This, of course, in order to avoid an unwanted pregnancy on the part of the Miss Montalban, who has not yet confessed his relationship to Diego, who suffered a paralysis of half the body not long ago. How will this unexpected love story end?

Francesca seeks to prevent Alessia’s pregnancy

It was a matter of time before Francesca sought to end this relationship. After confronting Alessia about the kiss she witnessed and talking with “Charo” and questioning her about this secret love affair, “Noni” has understood that the young people will continue to see each other secretly and that she cannot tell her husband Diego anything because of her delicate nature. health condition. What else does she have left? Just keep quiet.

Of course, the Maldini matriarch did not want to sit idly by and took the opportunity to look for Jimmy and give him a pertinent gift: a strip of condoms, in order to avoid an unwanted pregnancy. It should be noted that the couple has already had relationships only once and everything indicates that they did it without taking care of themselves.

How will Alessia react when she finds out about the gift?

Francesca has already advised Alessia not to be in a relationship with Jimmy Gonzales, as that family has always been troublesome. In such a way, it is to be expected that when Jimmy tells her about the gift she received from her, she is in for a big surprise. However, it would also be logical for Miss Montalbán to ask him to be careful in order not to get an unwanted pregnancy.

Where can I see “Al fondo hay sitio” complete?

The Serie “At the bottom there is room” can be seen from beginning to end (from the first season to the current one) only through a subscription to America TVGO. Although the episodes are uploaded to their YouTube channel divided into two parts, only on the América TV streaming platform will you be able to access the complete list, without ads and to enjoy it in the order you want.

