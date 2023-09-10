For many it is the wedding of the year. Francesca Ferragni, Chiara’s sister, got married to her Riccardo Nicoletti at Castello di Rivalta, in the Piacenza area. Not a very social wedding, which almost causes a sensation when the surname Ferragni is involved. Yet there are few photos of the ceremony.

For the bride, a lace sweetheart neckline dress with long train by Atelier Emè and romantic gloves. For Riccardo a tailored suit by Luigi Bianchi.