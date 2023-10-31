According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the program Beasts conducted by Francesca Fagnani it could land on Nove soon. Rai’s CEO, Roberto Sergio, revealed the truth about the matter. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Beasts It is one of programs most loved and followed in the world of Italian television. Over the last few days, the format broadcast on Rai Due ended up at the center of numerous rumors due to some rumors.

Therefore, it is rumored that, following the stop of Fedez’s guest appearance on the program hosted by Francesca Fagnani, the latter could move up Nine. To spread the news it was “Tv Blog” who stated:

After the second cycle of episodes scheduled for spring, Francesca Fagnani’s program could emigrate and return to Nove. This hypothesis would have been reached after the decision of the leaders to postpone/block Fedez’s interview with Belve.

Therefore, after Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto, it is hypothesized that the famous presenter would also have come into contact with Discovery with the aim of marrying Belve su Nove. But this is really it truth? He thought about breaking the silence on the issue Roberto Sergiothe CEO of Rai.

Francesca Fagnani, the alleged farewell to Rai: Roberto Sergio’s denial

During an interview given to VivaRaiDuethe man has denied the news. Therefore, when Fiorello asked him if Beasts had really aired on Nove, Roberto Sergio categorically replied no. These were his words: