At the Sanremo Festival, Amedues will also have Francesca Fagnani by his side

Without any shadow of a doubt Francesca Fagnani she is one of the most loved and popular presenters in the world of Italian television. In the last few hours, good news has spread on the net about the queen of Beasts. The woman will be co-host at Sanremo Music Festival 2023. Let’s find out all the details together.

The Sanremo Music Festival 2023 is at the door. On Sunday 4 December the big competing in the new edition of the Italian singing competition. For what concern cast at the helm of the run we know he will be there again Amadeus with Gianni Morandi and Chiara Ferragni at his side.

In the last few hours, the presence of another on the Ariston stage has been announced co-host. This is Francesca Fagnani, the queen of the program Beasts thanks to which he achieved great success. to give itannouncement was the official Twitter page of San Remo Festival. These are the words written in the post:

Francesca, good morning and welcome, what kind of beast do you feel? Francesca Fagnani among the co-hosts of the Sanremo Festival 2023.

Well yes, after the success of the transmission Beasts broadcast on the Rai networks, viewers continue to see Fagnani as co-host on the stage of the Ariston. The woman will be alongside the legendary Amadeus and the other two co-hosts: Chiara Ferragni and Gianni Morandi.

Who will be the big names competing at the Sanremo 2023 Festival

Sunday 5th DecemberAmadeus has announced who will be the big names in the race at Sanremo Music Festival 2023. There revelation took place during the Tg at 1.30 pm broadcast on the Rai networks: