The journalist spoke of the need for real re-education in prison

The topic chosen by Francesca Fagnani for his monologue during the second evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, that of which she is co-leader, is re-education in prison and in particular in juvenile prisons. In fact, she wrote the text in part in collaboration with some boys detained in the juvenile prison of Nisida. He spoke of kids who “don’t seek our pain, because they don’t care about our pain”.

Between the serious and the facetious — Fagnani recited his monologue also containing sentences in regional Italian said by the guys he met and started with a few jokes, such as “Doctor, we need a couple of table football. And then tell Amadeus to make fewer lamps” and obviously he had to explain that the one who makes the lamps is Carlo Conti.

Because they commit crimes — The journalist also tried to make it clear that these guys often they cannot explain why they committed the crimes for which they find themselves in prison: “When asked why you did it, they find no answer. An answer they would like to have, but it doesn’t come out. We should go back. They are 15 years old and their eyes are full of anger, of emptiness. They have eyes that ask help, without knowing what help, without knowing who to ask for help. They dropped out of school, but no one ever looked for them. Not even social workers because either there aren’t or there are too few in the suburbs. I asked what would you change about your life and almost everyone gave me the same answer: I would have gone to school.” See also The Netherlands vs Argentina: their World Cup clashes

The importance of the school and the presence of the state in the suburbs — The heart of Francesca Fagnani’s monologue in Sanremo is precisely on the role of the school, the importance of limiting early school leaving, the only real weapon against crime and said: “The state cannot exist only with the police, it should guarantee equal opportunities at least for the youngest. It is a question of equality, on which our republic is based. The state should be more attractive, sexier than crime“.

If they end up in the prison of adults — Francesa Fagnani also said that some of those kids would like to go to Men and women because “they make catchers there”, but then he added: “If you don’t make it and you go back to prison, the real one, that of adults, then yes, it’s really over. Because in Italy the prison does not do re-education. You spend your time on a dirty mattress, in a room where there should be three of you, but there are five. Washing food in the same sink where you brush your teeth.” A magistrate said a prisoner shouldn’t be sinned because he shouldn’t be put in a position to play the victim. Fagnani takes sides against this way of thinking and says that the state must re-educate to ensure that those who have entered prison because they have committed a crime, once out he must be able to do another job. See also Not only the Church: Marchisio, Grosso and the other sons of art who seek glory in Juve