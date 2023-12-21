Francesca Ercolini's mother was worried and had decided to write anonymously to the police. Her daughter took her own life

New details on the case of Francesca Ercolini, the judge found lifeless in her home on December 26th. After a year, her lawyer husband was accused of mistreatment against the woman. The 15-year-old son is also under investigation by the Juvenile Court.

The accusations made their way after one complaint from family members by Francesca Ercolini, thanks to WhatsApp conversations recovered via backup. The judge spoke daily with her mother, she herself had advised her to make a backup to “have a memory”. Memory of the mistreatment and the life she was forced to live.

Not only that, in the last few hours another piece of news has emerged. Francesca's mother had sent one anonymous letter to the police, 15 days before her daughter committed that extreme act. She had invited the agents to investigate the life of the wife and husband and what was happening in that house. However, it would appear that her words are not never been taken into consideration. But today they suggest that the lady had sensed that something was wrong with the judge and that the situation could have worsened irreparably. And that's exactly what happened, Francesca Ercolini she took her own life.

The cleaning lady had understood that something was wrong with Francesca Ercolini

It was the cleaning lady who alerted the family. A few days before the tragedy, she had seen her employer in the garage, in a strange situation. She had understood that he was trying to do something desperate and, although Francesca had tried to minimize it and had asked her to keep it a secret, the woman had instead chose to call his family and tell everything. At that point her mother had decided to move to a house in Pesaro, to be close to Francesca. Tragedy happened on December 26th. Francesca waited for her husband and son to leave the house and then she took her own life. They were the ones who did it find the body and to raise the alarm.

The L'Aquila Prosecutor's Office has entered the husband in the register of suspects and a measure would also have been taken against the 15-year-old son by the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office. The reasons are not yet clear. There would be photos and chats which would prove the mistreatment suffered by Francesca Ercolini.