A year after the discovery of Francesca Ercolini's lifeless body, an investigation was opened against her lawyer husband

A year has passed since the discovery of the lifeless body of Francesca Ercolini. The judge took her own life in her home in Pesaro. It was her husband and son who made the dramatic discovery and raised the alarm.

Francesca Ercolini was a magistrate of the Court of Ancona. In the days preceding the extreme act she had not shown any strange behavior and there were no signs of violence on his body. The hypothesis was immediately that of a autonomous gesturebut without leaving explanations.

Today, after a year, aimportant turning point about the judge's case. Her husband, a 56-year-old lawyer from Pesaro, was accused of mistreatment of the victim. According to the accusation, the man subjected Francesca to a life that did not conform to normal existence, made up of humiliation and mortification.

The testimonies of Francesca Ercolini's family

An investigation that was opened following the testimonies from family memberswho told about one long crisis between the two and of a difficult relationship with his minor son. They provided videos, photos and the woman's WhatsApp chats, recovered from the backup. The prosecution underlines that from these elements emerge: “Unequivocal portraits of bruises, repeated abrasions on various parts of the body, which would be the result of the domestic violence to which the woman was subjected”.

One of the cousins the judge would have told about the cleaning lady's confidences: “He told me all of Francesca's drama, her crisis, her deep depression for what she had been forced to suffer for some time. The violence of the teenage son, the strangeness of the lawyer husband”.

The 15-year-old son would also appear investigated by the Juvenile Court to be a participant in the crime.

Francesca's confidences to her mother, with whom she held daily conversations, also emerged. Conversations, as the lawyer explained, secured by backup advised by the dead judge herself: “So that we remember it”.