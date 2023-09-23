In chapter 310 of ‘There is room at the bottom’, peter and Francesca They were about to board a taxi to then embark on a trip. It was then that Claudio Matarazzo offered to help the butler with his suitcase, but he refused and, when struggling with the object, it accidentally opened and caused several envelopes of condoms to fall from inside.

At this moment, the veteran businesswoman was shocked, since she never imagined that her great friend would have something like this in store; However, not only she ended up impressed, but also Cristóbal Montalbán, who was also there saying goodbye to them.

Francesca discovers Peter with condoms in ‘AFHS’

Finding himself trapped by this unusual situation, the worker at the Maldini Montalbán house became very nervous and told ‘Noni’: “It’s not what you think, madame.” On the other hand, Diego’s young son ironicized the situation and told his home worker: “Wow, that’s really being prepared, Peter.”

Finally, Diego Montalbán came to invite Doña Francesca a tiramisu, but she rejected him and ended up finding out about the curious situation, so she went out behind the car shouting: “Not with the butler, Fran!” Will a love affair materialize between the businesswoman and the popular ‘Pipo’?

Where are Peter and Francesca going on a trip in ‘AFHS’?

Peter excited about his trip with Francesca in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: América TV

Francesca Maldini decided to take a vacation in ‘At the bottom there is room’ and, not having a companion with whom she feels comfortable, she proposed to Peter to go with her. Given this, the faithful butler agreed without thinking and prepared for the trip to the Greek Islands with his ‘Madam’, but he did not expect that, because of the Gonzales, he would spend an embarrassing moment.