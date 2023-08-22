The results of the autopsy of Francesca Fossi are awaited, the 44-year-old who died two hours after her arrival in the emergency room

The dramatic story happened in Jesi, a 44-year-old woman named Frances Fossidied 2 hours after his admission to the hospital from bronchitis.

Francesca Fossi had begun to accuse i symptoms of a bronchitis and so he had decided to call an ambulance. But before long, she was struck by a double cardiac arrestwhich left her no escape.

The 44-year-old had fallen ill on August 17, as evidenced by the posts that she herself had published on her social profiles. As often happens in the summer, she was convinced that she had been thereair conditioning to reduce it to those conditions. But despite the care of the family doctor, she continued to get worse.

Frances Fossi taken to the hospital

Last Friday she was forced to call a medical guard and the next day she turned to 118. She arrived in the emergency room transported by ambulance, but within two hours his health conditions plummeted. Francesca Fossi was revived by paramedics and subjected to all the necessary tests. Soon after, her heart stopped forever. In the night between Saturday and Sunday, the doctors were forced to declare his death.

We will now have to wait autopsy resultsessential to shed light on the exact cause of his disappearance.

What happened shocked the whole community of Monte Robertowhere he lived with his partner Silvano and where he worked.

Those who knew her today remember her as a woman forever sunny, convinced of her ideals, full of joy and with many plans for life. She used to share her days on social networks and often also her enthusiasm for shopping. She had also used those same social networks to tell her health conditions in recent days. In the middle of summer, on August 17, she had been forced to take antibiotics instead of enjoying days at the beach. She blamed the air conditioning, but within a few days her life was cut short forever.

Despite the immense pain, the family has given consent to organ donation. A last gesture of love to honor their beloved Francesca, who is now could save other lives.