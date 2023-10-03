Drama in Sassari, 24 hours after the motorbike accident in which Francesca Pitzalis was involved, she died at the age of 32

He was called Francesca Pitzalis the 32-year-old woman, who unfortunately lost her life after an agony of approximately 24 hours. She was riding her motorbike when she was unfortunately involved in a serious accident, which ultimately left her with no escape.

The family members, despite the pain and heartbreak, for the serious loss they have suffered, have decided to give the consent to organ donation, with the hope of save other lives.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred late in the morning of Saturday 30 September. Precisely on state road 131, which from Tuili leads to Sassari.

She was originally from Cagliari, but had moved to this municipality a long time ago. On that occasion she was riding her motorbike, one Kawasaki. It is not yet clear where she was headed.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, a man was driving his Lancia Yhas buffered the woman. Both were going in the same direction.

Unfortunately, Francesca suffered the impact thrown to the ground ruinously. The motorbike, however, overturned several times, until it stopped moving against the traffic divider which was in the center of the road. The man driving the car immediately stopped to lend the first aid.

The death of Francesca Pitzalis, a few hours after the accident

The health workers, also alerted by passers-by, quickly intervened. They found the young woman on the ground by now lifeless. From here they arranged for prompt intervention at the hospital Brotzuto submit it to the appropriate treatment.

However, on the morning of Sunday 1 October, his condition is get worse suddenly. Unfortunately until the heartbreaking epilogue. She lost her life approximately 24 hours after the accident.

The family, despite the pain of the loss, decided to give consent to the organ donationto save more lives. In the meantime, the officers who intervened are working to understand the dynamics of this serious road accident.