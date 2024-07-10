A truly important turning point is the one that arrived early this morning, Wednesday 10 July and which concerns the research of Francesca Deidda. The 42-year-old woman, who has been missing for two months, is now deceased, according to investigators.

In the last few days, in fact, the prosecutor who is dealing with the case has ordered the arrest of the husband. Igor Sollaiaccusing him of having ended the woman’s life. However, despite everything, he continues to profess himself innocent and to say that she left voluntarily.

Today the searches were concentrated in the area that includes Saint Vito in Sinnaithe place where his phone last connected to his cell phone. Several officers participated in the research and it is precisely in these areas that the important turning point could have arrived.

This is because they would have found it clothing and personal effectswhich could belong to the woman. Consequently, they asked for the intervention of the RIS, which will have to make further investigations on the case, with the hope of being able to find the body, to give concrete answers to his family, who only ask for the truth.

The disappearance of Francesca Deidda and the arrest of her husband

There has been no news of Francesca for two long months now. Her brother and a colleague have started having some suspicions on her husband, because according to them he had sent messages making people believe it was her, but neither of them believed the version of thevoluntary departure.

Igor Sollai, right from the start, when questioned by the investigators, said that for him too his wife had gone away. However, in the last few days the investigators have come to a conclusion turning pointfirst ordering his arrest and then his detention.

It was actually some of his people who framed him contradictions and the reason for his arrest is precisely the risk of escape, since he has relatives in HollandThe hypothesis is that the crime was committed because of the husband’s extramarital affair and also because of the fear that he might lose his home.