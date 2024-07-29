The death of Francesca Deidda It struck everyone for the unheard of violence with which it was inflicted. The woman was hit on the forehead while she was sleeping and there was nothing more that could be done for her. What were the causes of death?

Here are the results of the autopsy on the woman.

What happened to Francesca Deidda?

Francesca Deidda she was a 42 year old woman who lived in San Sperate, a small town in the beautiful Sardinia. In reality her story is much more complex as this woman was given for disappearance for some time.

His disappearance was raised by his colleagueswho had become suspicious about a resignation letter that Francesca had forwarded to her company. Deidda’s family had even contacted the broadcast “Who has seen?” to make an appeal while several doubts have focused on Francesca’s husband, Igor Sollai.

The man was immediately described as one of the suspects. This is because he immediately put his wife’s car up for sale and even the sofa in their house, almost as if he wanted to hide something. The woman’s body was later found after some time in a sports bag while her husband was arrested on several charges. Among the most serious ones was that of murder and concealment of a corpse.

What caused Francesca’s death?

After days of weeks the results have finally arrived of the autopsy conducted on the body of Francesca Deidda. The woman would have died following a wound on the foreheadmore precisely on the right side, which unfortunately had fatal consequences. No other signs of violence were found on the body, which is why it is thought that the reason for death was precisely linked to the trauma.

There wound It was caused by a‘blunt weapon very heavy, about 10 centimeters, but beyond these details no other details are known. The dynamics with which the woman was killed because, probably, she was sleeping on the sofa when her husband decided to hit her.

For this reason, new searches will be conducted in the woman’s home in order to understand what happened and, above all, how. We also remember that when the body was found in the bag, some bone deformations when the same had been subjected to a CT scan. The coroner performed this examination Roberto Demontisflanked by other important personalities such as the anthropologists Giulia Caccia and Chantal Milani.