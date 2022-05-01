Francesca De André reveals the dark period she is experiencing because of a person: “I am in tragic conditions”. Here are her statements on social media

Francesca De André victim of violence returns to social media by updating all its fans on what is really happening. The former gieffina and commentator of Afternoon 5 in recent days had been absent from Instagram following important physical problems that she kept hidden.

Today, however, Francesca has decided to open her heart to the thousands of people who follow her, finally explaining what is happening. The daughter of Cristiano De André once again she became the protagonist of an unpleasant event for which she is suffering a lot.

It is a really dark and complicated period for the former gieffina who today revealed that she had suffered physical and mental violence without going into the details of the story. This morning, in fact, the showgirl returned to Instagram leaving some social stories that left all her fans worried.

The young girl said she was the victim of both physical and mental assault without mentioning who it was. For now, Francesca has remained vague not feeling ready to explain in detail what really happened.

Francesca De André victim of violence: this is what happened

The former gieffina in her Instagram stories said: “Hi everyone. I come back only today after days where I was forced to disappear especially for mine tragic conditions psychophysical in which I was and still in reality I am but I am trying to react ”.

“I suffered a severe assaultphysical violence, of which I am not yet in a position to speak but not being a liar to come back among you I felt I wanted to tell you the truth of what happened to me, your Friar “ explains De André on social media.

Within a few minutes, many people have spent words of affection towards Francesca. Thousands of fans are waiting with bated breath to know what really happened to the showgirl and who it was to ruin her life.

It is she, after about an hour from her first story, who thanks the people who have shown themselves close to her with affection and love. Francesca for now he has decided not to specify who is the executioner of his malaise, asking his fans to respect his times and his privacy.