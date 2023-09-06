Francesca De Andrè urgently hospitalized: “I can’t have more children”

Francesca De Andrè, daughter of Cristiano and granddaughter of Fabrizio, was urgently hospitalized after “masses” were found: the showgirl herself recounted what happened with a long post on her profile Instagram.

“I was not well, I felt that something was wrong. I have prescriptions prescribed by my doctor and I book the necessary analyzes and visits. It was Friday. I went to the ultrasound appointment and it turned out that they found ‘masses’ which immediately resulted in having to be removed as soon as possible, to also verify their nature with a subsequent biopsy examination” wrote Francesca De Andrè.

“In the clinic where I made my first visit, unfortunately they didn’t have tools updated enough to be able to provide me with further information or details, so the doctor, a bit of practice in these cases, prescribed me tumor markers to be done immediately the next morning and contacted a colleague from the Pistoia hospital (finding me in Tuscany in those days) making an appointment for me, second level ultrasound, the following Monday” the post continues.

The showgirl then continues: “Have done the blood tests and collected the results on the famous Monday I went to the Pistoia hospital where I was told that I was to be hospitalized immediately, treated at high doses with intravenous antibiotics to lower the serious inflammation / abscess that I had created with the risk of septicemia as well as others that I avoid … And then operate. All urgently”.

“Let’s start from the assumption that I was at the San Jacopo di Pistoia hospital, where they were super professional, but I was at least an hour away from any support person, Puka, my dog, I had left her just for the time the visit to a friend of mine, suitcases in the hotel … etc. in short, I had to go back to Milan by force. I signed out against all the doctors’ advice, took the car, and went to get Puka, the bare essentials, and left for Milan. A journey of the worst you remember: an endless queue, which lasted 4 hours instead of two and a half, with pains you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy. Or maybe yes… oh well!”.

Francesca De Andrè’s story then comes to a conclusion: “What can I say, they told me to stay still in bed eh…but as soon as I woke up from the anesthesia I stood up and if I have to be honest I wanted a cigarette. Am I still waiting for the results of some tests, benign or malignant? But you know what? I am and want to stay positive, it is proven that in these cases the state of mind matters a lot, so everything will be fine”.