Francesca lives the worst moment of her life in “Al fondo hay sitio”. In episode 231 of the América TV series, famous chef Diego Montalbán broke up with the Maldini matriarch after allegedly feeling humiliated by her after not telling her about Jimmy and Alessia’s romance. Thus, “Noni” arrived at her home crying inconsolably and it was her “Charo” who, after seeing her in a bad state, decided to invite her to her house to give her moral support.

They talked about it there and ‘Fran’ opened her heart to the Gonzales matriarch. After talking for a while,Charito’ also remembered his divorce with Koki and decided to get some alcoholic beverages that he had in his house. That was how both decided to alleviate their sorrows by toasting with several drinks, a situation to which “Teresita” also joined later.

