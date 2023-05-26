“In the background there is a place” premieres a new episode and the shared advance gives us indications of what could happen. This shows to Diego Montalban in a tense scene with Francesca Maldini. “What is this weapon doing in the house, Diego?” ‘Noni’ asks her husband, who will be surprised and her nerves will take over him. Also, she looks Richard Junior upset with his mother after she refused his request to play ball. “You finally arrived, latecomer,” he is heard saying in the clip of the América TV series. Finally, ‘Fran’ will name Claudia Plains to your partner, what will the chef do? So that you do not miss any detail, we leave you this complete guide.

Preview of “AFHS” 10×227

When to SEE “AFHS” 10×227?

He chapter 227 out of “At the bottom there is room” this one arrives Thursday May 25. According to the advance, Francesca will face Diego for his intense fear of Claudia Llanos. Will the chef finally confess the truth? We will find out this Thursday night.

Where to see “In the background there is site 10” LIVE?

If you want to follow the series “In the background there is room”, tune in America TV from Monday to Friday from 8.40 pm Once the reality show “This is war” has finished, you can easily find it on the channel’s open signal.

Did they cool down the ‘Ice King’? Scene from “AFHS” will show a curious scene between Francesca and Tito. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

You can not only enjoy “AFHS” 2023 on television, but also from your cell phone, laptop or tablet completely free. To do this, you must access the official page of America tvGO, a streaming platform that offers the full episodes of previous seasons at no cost.

América TV: what channel is it in Peru?