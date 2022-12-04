Francesca Cipriani got married. The showgirl said yes and she joined her partner Alessandro Rossi, who had made her the marriage proposal during her participation in Big Brother Vip. The wedding in Rome, in the Basilica of San Bartolomeo on the Tiber Island, while the reception was in a castle on the outskirts of Rome.

Many VIPs among the guests, starting with the former gieffini: from Alex Belli and Delia Duran, to Carmen Russo with Enzo Paolo Turchi, Manila Nazzaro, the Selassié sisters, Aldo Montano, Raffaella Fico, Giucas Casella, Guenda Goria and again Sophie Codegoni with Alessandro Basciano, Samy Youssef and Giacomo Urtis. And then Myss Keta. But the Cipriani-Rossi marriage is marked by a yellow: one of the witnesses is missing from the celebration, none other than Alfonso Signorini.

As the influencer Amedeo Venza reports on Instagram, the host of Big Brother Vip had been called by the couple not only to attend the happy event, but also to fulfill the important role of witness to their love. An invitation that he reportedly accepted willingly, only to fail to show up at the last minute, without at the moment justifying his absence.

Signorini’s name had also been printed on the booklets distributed to the guests, where he was indicated as a witness by Francesca Cipriani together with her sister Elena. “Alfonso Signorini is Francesca Cipriani’s best man, but we haven’t seen him yet. The case thickens,” wrote Venza. What to do at that point? The bride and groom were forced to change their best man on the run. The choice fell on another of the guests, Giucas Casella. However, the “mystery” remains on the reasons that led the journalist and presenter to forfeit without notice.