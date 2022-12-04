Miss Keta and many former competitors of the GF Vip present at the wedding of the former Vippona

Yesterday, Saturday 3 November, Frances Cipriani and Alessandro Rossi got married. The two swore eternal love in Rome, in the Basilica of San Bartolomeo all’Isola. Among the many guests there were many former competitors of Big Brother VIP. One of them, however, has not gone unnoticed: let’s find out who it is together.

Francesca Cipriani and Alessandro Rossi they became husband and wife. The couple got married yesterday at the Basilica of San Bartolomeo all’Isola. Many were the guests, from Giucas Casella to Carmen Russo and then to Alex Belli, Delia Duran and Manila Nazzaro.

Among the many guests, however, there was one who certainly did not go unnoticed. We are talking about Myss Keta, whose presence has left everyone speechless. These were some of the reactions on social media regarding the presence of singer at Francesca Cipriani’s wedding:

In what sense does Myss Keta at Francesca Cipriani’s wedding? But are we going crazy? William and Kate really dodge.

Francesca Cipriani married Alessandro Rossi: the Iban case causes discussion

For some time there had been talk of the wedding between Francesca Cipriani and Alessandro Rossi. Following the romantic proposal of marriage that the entrepreneur did to his bride, a story that has long been in the spotlight and has not gone unnoticed.

It’s about the case Iban. In fact, the two spouses have decided to make their Iban available to avoid receiving envelopes with cash. The question has caused much discussion, even if it must be said that many couples decide to appeal this decision.

Even if several times former competitor of the Big Brother VIP has denied the gossip circulating, it seems that the story of the Iban has been confirmed by many gossip newspapers.