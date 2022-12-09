Over the past few hours the name of Frances Cipriani returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP in fact, he broke his silence regarding the absence of some friends at his wedding. Let’s find out together what the ex Vippona said.

Last week Francesca Cipriani got married with Alexander Rossi. A week after the big day, some questions about the ex Vippona’s marriage have not yet been resolved. Especially, everyone could not help but notice the absence to Cipriani’s orange blossoms of some personalities from the entertainment world.

The one of Alfonso Signorini it was not the only absence at the wedding of Francesca Cipriani and her husband Alessandro Rossi. Even Katia Ricciarelli and Miriana Trevisan have in fact decided not to show up at the wedding of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP. After a few days of gossip, Francesca Cipriani broke the silence and exposed herself about this much-talked-about affair.

“Now I have my say”, Francesca Cipriani talks about the non-attendance at her wedding by some VIPs

As already anticipated, in the course of the last few hours the ex Vippona has broken the silence and has released some statements regarding the failure participation of some characters belonging to the entertainment world on her wedding day.

These were his words about it:

If there is something that hurt me? They wrote that some of the guests snubbed the wedding, but that’s not the case. Some were unable to attend due to Covid or the flu. Alfonso Signorini, who was supposed to be our best man, warned us ten days before with extreme correctness that he wouldn’t make it due to an important personal commitment.

And, continuing, former competitor of the Big Brother VIP he has declared: