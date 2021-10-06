Freeze not respected in the episode and Big Brother has taken action for everyone

Francesca Cipriani was the protagonist in the last episode of Big Brother Vip of a series of infractions of the rules. The soubrette at the sight of her boyfriend did not understand anything anymore and tried to approach him on the catwalk, ignoring the freeze.

For this reason the Big Brother Vip has decided to punish not only her, but all the roommates by removing the budget from the weekly shopping. How many? 120 euros. The total for this week went from 420 to 300 euros, about 13 euros each for the whole week.

“This week Big Brother has decided to intervene on your spending budget, reducing it. This is due to the non-respected freezes last night. For this reason, you have 300 euros available and no longer 420 as expected “ – reads the communication.

News not taken well by the roommates. Cipriani continued to defend herself by saying that she had not heard the freezes and for this she apologized to everyone.

“I beg your pardon, but I swear to God I didn’t feel the freeze, I didn’t feel it!” – he said.

Francesca Cipriani tried to jump security to hug her boyfriend in the episode

Francesca really could not contain herself from the thrill of seeing her boyfriend Alessandro on the catwalk again. The young woman was barely contained by the bodyguards. She wanted at all costs to hug her boyfriend but the anticovid rules did not allow it and Alfonso Signorini could not satisfy her.

“I find it hard to be without you because I miss you so much. But I want to tell you one thing: I’m proud of you, you’re showing what you are “ – the beautiful words spoken by the entrepreneur from Romagna. “You are not only a beautiful taxman, you are also a unique girl that I fell in love with we are united for eternity love, I am here for you. Love you to death” – has continued.

