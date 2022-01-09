Francesca Cipriani is one of the people who are missing the most of the Big Brother VIP in recent months. During her stay in the house she also introduced us to her beloved boyfriend Alessandro Rossi.

The two seem to love each other very much, so much so that the boy asked her to marry her in front of millions of Italians and obviously the girl accepted. Francesca Cipriani has now also let herself go to one long interview and spoke of the companion:

I am sorry that this great emotion did not reach the heart, we are getting married and we will be happy forever. I am not a person who makes farces, I have never done them in my life. I am a sincere woman and anyone who knows me knows it. Alessandro and I can’t wait to get married.

The former competitor of the Big Brother VIP explained that the wedding was set just this year, but they don’t have a definitive date yet. On this occasion, the showgirl also said she was very fond of her partner’s child.

In fact, in recent months, many rumors have emerged that would attribute a child to Alessandro Rossi born from a previous relationship, in the house it was never mentioned and now Cipriani has confirmed that the child is there and is still very small:

He’s very small, he’s two and a half years old, and he still doesn’t talk much. But I have a good relationship with him, I really like children and with Ale we can’t wait to have one of our own.

The project of both now is also to enlarge the family and after marriage to have a child. Alexander he is 30 years old, 7 less than Francesca but the two love each other very much.