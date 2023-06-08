Diego’s plans did not go well in “Al fondo hay sitio”! Francesca starred in a passionate hot scene with Silvio Fierro in bed and she didn’t care anymore about the complicated situation with her ex-husband. However, no matter how hot the moment was, everything happened in the mind of chef Montalbán, who couldn’t sleep thinking about his wife’s relationship with his personal trainer.

The worst part of this was the details that Francesca’s restaurant’s head cook imagined. “I don’t need little blue pills,” Fierro commented in Diego’s dream. “This protein vegamisu is delicious, not like the tiramisu of my husband’s son”, said the ‘Noni’ in the most provocative facet of her within the imagination of the frustrated chef. Will she manage to win back the love of her beloved or did she screw up in an irremediable way?

#Francesca #Diegos #tiramisu #Silvios #vegamisu #quotAFHSquot #happened