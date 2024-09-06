Actress Francesca Carocci died of a heart attack at 28 after being discharged with a painkiller

The Roman actress Francesca Carocci died last March of a heart attack. The 28-year-old had gone to the emergency room of theAurealia Hospital for a sudden twinge at the price. The doctors had sent her home advising her to take a painkiller. The autopsy instead revealed that Francesca Carocci he suffered from a heart condition.

The Rome prosecutor’s office has entrusted the investigations to manslaughter against unknown persons to the PM Eleonora Fini. The Roman edition of Repubblica revealed that the young woman had undergone a series of tests, including an electrocardiogram. This is where the investigators’ doubts arise, since the results of the tests, according to the coroner Louis Cipolloni showed cardiac distress. The elevated troponin levels and the ECG tracing would have been read too superficially.

Francesca Carocci instead she was sent home by the doctors. Two days later she became ill again and during the ambulance ride she had a heart attack. After resuscitation she had a second heart attack which led to her death.