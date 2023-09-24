Francesca Bubba’s monologue at TPI Fest 2023

“For the right in power, the maternal body is a state body”: this is one of the salient passages of the monologue, entitled And you, woman, will give birth in painproposed by the motherhood rights activist Francesca Bubba on the stage of TPI Fest 2023.

“Health personnel deny cesarean sections and therefore relief to women giving birth because when a child is born a mother dies and that mother must die of pain” began the activist.

“In the delivery rooms, next to the crucifix, women will learn these verses: a mother gives birth like animals, feeling pain.”

“In antenatal courses they teach how to mix love and sacrifice so that a woman learns to live with pain. Midwives teach you how to breastfeed but don’t tell you how to stop.”

“And so, it may happen that on a night in January 2023 we fall asleep while we are breastfeeding. However, when our child dies under our exhausted body we discover that what they said was not true.”

“It is essential to try to identify one’s own privileges to tell the dramatic stories of others, it is a daily job from which no person is excluded, we must bring our grandmothers and mothers of yesterday who became mothers eight times to legalized rapes”.

“For the right in power, that is the idea of ​​family to which we must return, for the right in power, the maternal body is a state body, death is better than abortion for the right in power.”

Here all the articles on the TPI Fest 2023 in Bologna

TPI FEST 2023

The party is back The Post Internationalwhich for the second consecutive year will be held in Bologna. The TPI Fest will take place from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 September 2023 at the “Tettoia Nervi”, in Piazza Lucio Dalla, in the beating heart of the historic Bolognina district.

Three evenings in which the main topics of current political and social events will be discussed for an important moment of discussion on ideas.

Guests include some of the most well-known names in Italian politics and journalism: da Giuseppe With you to Pier Luigi Bersani passing through Nicola FratoianniRobert FIGGaleazzo BignamiMatteo LeporeJeremy Rifkin and many others.

The slogan of TPI Fest And: Get an idea. Yours. The cultural event is sponsored by Municipality of Bologna and it will be free and with free entry.

The events of TPI Fest are scheduled 22, 23 and 24 September 2023starting every evening from 7pm to approximately 11.30pm.