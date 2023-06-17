For the 37-year-old Roman, he is the firstborn, while her partner, new coach of Napoli, is already the father of three girls

A party within a party for Rudy Garcito. Yesterday the French coach was in Rome, where he will celebrate in a well-known club 37th birthday of his partner, the journalist Francesca Brienza, known during the experience on the Giallorossi bench. At the time of the toast, another important announcement was made: Brienza is pregnant, expect what will be the fourth child of Garcia, who has three (Carla, Eva and Léna) from his ex-wife Veronique. A riot of joy, lived together with the dearest loved ones, in an important week for Garcia given that last Thursday he was announced as the new Napoli coach.

Garcia's presentation in Naples — On Monday the coach will travel to the city for the press conference to present his new team, which will be held at 5.30pm at Festival Hall of the Museum and Real Bosco di Capodimonte. Then he will finally be able to start planning his Neapolitan life, to share with Francesca – who has also followed him to Saudi Arabia – and her next baby.

Francesca Brienza pregnant with her first child — For the journalist Frances Brienza, therefore, it was a birthday with all the trimmings, indeed with a bow that we will soon find out if it's pink or blue. A great joy for her that always called Rudi Garcia the man of her life and in fact, since they got together nine years ago when he coached Roma and she worked for the yellow and red team's TV, they never broke up and she followed him to the end of the world. The 37-year-old Roman is now delighted to return to Italy in such a special moment as that of the birth of her firstborn. In fact, as soon as the news of Garcia's arrival on the Napoli bench was launched, she posted on her Instagram page a photo taken in Saudi Arabia accompanied by the caption: "That warm Arabian wind which, only now is it clear to me, urged to return home".