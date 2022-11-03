Amadori, the dismissal of the founder’s granddaughter towards the trial: accusations of gender discrimination emerge

The next December 13 will be discussed in front of the Labor section of the Court of Forlì, on appeal against the dismissal of Francesca Amadori, 45, granddaughter of the founder of the famous food company. The woman, after 18 years of service as a communications director, had been removed in January from the family industrial group, led today by his father Flavio and uncle Denis, officially for absenteeism.

According to what has emerged so far, after a period of illness recognized by a specialist, Francesca had declared herself available to return in exchange for the recognition of her duties and role. But according to the lawyers of the family business, which in 2022 is among the top 100 most valuable food brands in the world, the dismissal was triggered precisely because of his consecutive unjustified absence and his insubordination with respect to the request to report to work: which in any case, according to the appeal, did not provide for any promotion.

“Chicken dynasty”, accusations against the Amadori company emerge: “Women discriminated against”

Judge Luca Mascini will decide who is right; but in the meantime the The topic of the debate has expanded to a basic question: are women discriminated against in Amadori?

To support this position also the Emilia Romagna regional councilor for equality, the labor consultant Sonia Alvisi, who recognized the alleged violation of the principles of equal treatment among employees within the company: a phenomenon of “glass ceiling”, the glass ceiling that in many activities precludes the access of women to top positions.

“It emerges like the average salary paid to Dr. Amadori was lower to that perceived on average by male executives and managers – write the lawyers of the councilor, who intervened “to help” the former director – Women are absent from management and top management and are visible only in the lower spheres, relating to executive and therefore subordinate tasks. This despite the high level of education of female staff and, specifically, of Dr. Amadori … The absence of women in high and top positions (in the button rooms) then inevitably involves consequently, the perpetuation of the situation of inequality“.

