The Museum of Contemporary Art of Barcelona (Macba) hosts this morning the presentation of the new title of the Pombo publishing house, ‘The Communist Manifesto. From political theory to concrete poetry ‘, by visual artist Francesc Torres. It is the fourth title of the publishing label promoted by the Murcian art gallery T20, and it will be present, its managers anticipate, at the Art Libris fair in Barcelona, ​​which is held this weekend, and in the next edition of Arco, in Madrid, scheduled for July – from Wednesday 7 to Sunday 11 -.

Today’s presentation at the Macba will be carried out by the author, the museum’s director, Ferran Varenbilt; the author of the prologue, Maria Gelpí; and the co-director of T20 Nacho Ruiz.

Francesc Torres is one of the great creators of Spanish art. He was born in Barcelona in 1948 and at the age of five he began his teaching at the French Lyceum of Barcelona. From there he went to the School of Massana and later continued his training at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Barcelona. In 1967 he moved to Paris, where he studied for a time at the School of Fine Arts. In 1972 he settled in Chicago, in 1974 he settled in New York, and later in Berlin.

In ‘The Communist Manifesto’ he makes a deep reflection on the validity of Marxism and communism, on which he has drawn attention by erasing the words from the book and leaving only the orthographic signs.