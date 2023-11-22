The singer Francesc Picas, remembered for being part of the Spanish group Locomía, has died at the age of 53. His death was confirmed by the artist’s family on social networks, where they left an extensive statement addressed to his fans. “Francesc’s Light has gone out in this life, but it never will in eternity. He remains in the hearts and memories of all those who loved him so much.“says part of the statement.

What did Francesc Picas’ family say about his death?

In the social media statement, Francesc Picas’ relatives were saddened by the singer’s departure. Thus, They asked their fans to respect this painful moment and they stressed that the memory of the interpreter will remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

Francesc Picas passed away. Photo: Instagram/Francesc Picas

“The family and friends, in this very painful situation, ask for privacy and that his human and artistic legacy be preserved with all the love and respect that he deserves. Thank you for your understanding and support“says the text accompanying a photograph of Francesc.

What did Francesc Picas die from?

The sudden death of Francesc Picas has generated confusion among his fans, so many want to know the causes of his death. However, what is known is that the family of the former member of Locomía has decided to keep strict confidentiality about the details of his departure, since the reason is not known, at the moment.

It should be noted that, a few days ago, a fan page of the artist shared the sad news; However, the people closest to him were those who corroborated the information this Wednesday, November 22.

Who was Francesc Picas?

In the 90s, Francesc Picas She worked as a dressmaker and was studying journalism when she joined Locomía as a replacement for Xavier, who dedicated himself to other functions within the group. Thus, he became one of the members who consolidated the resounding success of the group in Spain and Latin America.