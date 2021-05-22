Blaugrana youth squad Francesc Arnau was born in the Girona municipality of Las Planas. He stood out as a goalkeeper in the lower categories of FC Barcelona and made his debut in the first team in 1996 against Atlético de Madrid. Photo:

European Under 21 MVP The goalkeeper performed at an exceptional level in the tournament won by the Spanish National Team in 1998. In the 13 matches he played, he only received 7 goals and his interventions were decisive to win the European.

Champions League debut On October 19, 1999, Arnau started the group stage match between Barça and Arsenal in London. Despite conceding 2 goals, the Catalan goalkeeper had a great game and the Blaugrana won by 2 goals to 4.

His only Classic On February 26, 2000, Arnau started at the Santiago Bernabéu. A match in which Real Madrid won by 3 goals to 0. In the image Arnau stops a shot from Morientes.



Signing for Málaga In the summer of 2000 he signed for Málaga CF. Despite the investment from Malaga, 2 million euros, he did not play any game until March 2003.

Playing in Malaga Since 2003, he alternated the title with the bench and was established as a starter in 2005-06, the year Málaga was relegated. He continued to alternate his position between the bench and the Malaguista goal until 2011.

Farewell to professional football On May 21, 2011, Arnau played his last match as a professional. Fate or chance wanted it to be against Barça, the club where it was formed. He received a nice tribute from his teammates and the Malaguista fans.

Sports Director of Málaga After his retirement he began to work in the direction of La Academia del Málaga. In December 2015, he was promoted to the club's sports director, replacing Mario Husillos.

Sports Director of Málaga After his retirement he began to work in the direction of La Academia del Málaga. In December 2015, he was promoted to the club's sports director, replacing Mario Husillos. In 2018 he was dismissed from his position and replaced by his predecessor Mario Husillos

Sports Director of Oviedo In December 2019 he signed with Real Oviedo as head of the sports management of the Asturian club. After a first year marked by the stoppage of confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Carbayón club was in half a table and in the following season, in which expectations were high, the team was closer to the relegation zone than ascent.

