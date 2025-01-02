01/02/2025



Francesc Antichformer socialist president of the Balearic Government during two terms (1999-2003 and 2007-2011), died this Thursday at 66 years of ageas confirmed by party sources.

Antich, born in Caracas (Venezuela) in 1958 although raised in Mallorca, He was mayor of Algaida for the PSIBa party in which he was a member and which elevated him as general secretary.

In addition, He was a senator between 2011 and 2019 and, before taking the position of president of the Port Authority of the Balearic Islands (APB) in 2020, he served as lawyer for the Municipal Board of Housing and Comprehensive Rehabilitation of Neighborhoods of the Palma City Council.

The current general secretary of the PSIB and president of the Congress, Francina Armengolhas not been slow to react. «There are times when words cannot express feelings or pain. This is one of them. One of the greats is gone. For me, my teacher, my friend and my lighthouse,” he wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter.









There are times when the paraules cannot express the feelings or the pain. Aquest n’és un. Se’n ha anat un dels grans. For me the meu master, the meu amic and the meu far. In Xisco Antich is a reference of life, all of it is a blessing of life and appreciation of our country. He… — Francina Armengol (@F_Armengol) January 2, 2025

«Xisco Antich is a reference for life, everything is a lesson in life and love for our country. My tribute will always be to be loyal to what he taught me and to continue fighting for the socialist ideals that we always share. “I love you infinitely,” he continued.