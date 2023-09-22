Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/22/2023 – 18:43

Marine Le Pen and 23 other members of her party allegedly diverted resources from the European Parliament to pay employees of the far-right party. Penalties for these charges are up to ten years in prison. Paris prosecutors said this Friday (22/09) that French ultra-right leader Marine Le Pen and 23 other members of her party must go to trial on charges of misuse of resources from the European Union, which indicates that the investigations, which have lasted almost seven years, have advanced to a new stage.

The Prosecutor’s Office opened the investigation in December 2016 with the aim of investigating whether the party, at the time called the National Front, had used funds intended to pay European Parliament advisors to finance employees of the far-right party in France.

Vacancies for advisory positions in the EU Legislature were not filled, although the ultra-rightists received funds to pay for these functions and passed them on to party officials.

Le Pen and her supporters were criminally prosecuted for embezzlement of public resources and collusion, and accused of using European Parliament funds to pay members of the party, currently called National Rally (RN). They deny all accusations.

Prosecutors claim that, since 2004, National Front deputies, including Le Pen and her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, co-founder of the party, benefited from the fictitious jobs scheme. They claim that, in total, 6.8 million euros were embezzled between 2009 and 2017.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested the opening of trials for 11 MEPs, 12 parliamentary assistants and four more party collaborators. The ultra-right party itself will face legal action for allegedly hiding the irregularities.

The penalties provided for the charges are up to ten years in prison and fines in amounts that can reach twice the amount allegedly embezzled.

Possible ineligibility

If convicted, Le Pen could be ineligible for up to ten years, which would make her plans to run again for President of France in 2027 impossible.

The ultra-rightist abdicated her mandate as MEP in 2017 after being elected to the National Assembly. Le Pen was a candidate for President of France in two elections, in 2017 and 2022, being defeated both times by the current president, Emmanuel Macron.

Le Pen’s lawyer said that she agreed to return to the European Parliament the amounts she received in the suspected fraud, after opening an administrative procedure to recover the money.

The European Anti-Fraud Office calculates that the right-wing populist owed 339,000 euros for illicit payments made to her chief of staff Catherine Griset and her bodyguard Thierry Legier.

She reportedly paid almost 330,000 euros in July, but, according to her lawyer, “this in no way constitutes an explicit or implicit recognition of the European Parliament’s allegations.”

She had previously refused to pay the amount, which led the European Parliament to withhold her payments in the final months of her term as an MEP.

In a separate case, the European Anti-Fraud Office estimates that around 600,000 euros in expenses alleged by Le Pen and three other MEPs were used to finance the party’s operations in France.

rc (AFP, Reuters)