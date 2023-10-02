Home page World

The French capital currently has a real problem with bed bugs. And the vermin are now also taking over subways and trains.

Paris – They are not only lurking in Paris hotel beds, but also in trains and subways: France’s Transport Minister Clément Beaune has declared war on bed bugs. Beaune wrote on Friday on the online service It’s about “reassuring and protecting” passengers.

The bed bug was considered virtually eradicated a few decades ago; it had disappeared from France since the 1950s. However, bed bugs have been spreading again in many industrialized countries for around 30 years, which is attributed, among other things, to tourism and migration, the trade in second-hand clothing and resistance to insecticides.

The little bed bugs are currently troubling Paris. © imago

Bed bug problem: Paris looks ahead to the 2024 Olympics

In France, more than one in ten households have been affected in the past ten years – regardless of income level. But the blood-sucking insects have recently been detected not only in apartments and hotels, but also in trains and the Paris metro.

The Paris city administration called on the French government on Friday to come up with an action plan – particularly with a view to the Summer Olympics next year. Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire called on Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in a letter to organize pest control meetings, introduce a “compulsory reporting mechanism” and provide financial support to those affected in the fight against the pests. afp