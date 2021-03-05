One of the new faces that the ATP of Buenos Aires received this year was Frances Tiafoe, the American with a wide and eternal smile, a great admirer of Argentine tennis and with a history worth knowing. The n62nd in the world, which this Thursday fell 7-6 (7-4) and 6-4 against the Spanish Jaume munar In the round of 16, he is the son of African immigrants and had to build his career with a lot of effort and sacrifice. Despite the obstacles that life put him, he never gave up and fulfilled his dream of reaching the professional circuit. But he did not forget his origins and today he is one of the great references in the fight for racial and social equality within the world of the racket.

In 2020, during the stoppage of the circuit due to the pandemic, he led with his girlfriend, the Canadian tennis player Ayan broomfield, a campaign called “Racquets Down, Hands Up” (Raquetas Abajo, Manos Arriba), which went viral on social networks. The move had the support of Serena Williams, Coco gauff, Naomi Osaka, Gael Monfils and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, to name a few, and brought together the black tennis community.

The initiative earned Tiafoe a great recognition: at the end of the year he received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Awardawarded to athletes who made a big impact off the court and made a difference in the world. .

“I barely had time to be a kid. My father was a janitor at a tennis facility in Maryland and I was fortunate enough to be around the sport from an early age, despite not having the money or opportunities of other children. that mattered to me to dream big. I tried my best every day with a big smile on my face. And here I am today, 22 years old, and I just won the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award. It’s crazy, “he wrote earlier January in a letter that was published on the official website of the ATP.

“The campaign was something that I came up with with my girlfriend. We all know what has been going on in the past year around the fight against racial discrimination and the Black Lives Matter movement. What we wanted was to bring more attention to that issue and we did it, “he commented on his way through the Buenos Aires tournament.

Tiafoe was born, along with her twin brother Franklin, on January 20, 1998 in Hyattsville, a small town in the state of Maryland. His father, from whom he inherited the name, and his mother Alphina had arrived two years before from Sierra Leone and the family’s financial situation was not the best. But with effort, Frances was able to dedicate herself fully to tennis, which she had started playing at the age of three at the club where her father worked, and it was not long before she stood out.

Frances Tiafoe at the ATP in Buenos Aires. Photo Press Argentina Open

In 2014 he became number two in the junior ranking and as a professional, he reached 29th place in the ATP. In 2018, at the age of 20, he won his first and so far only title in Delray Beach and became the youngest American to shout champion since 2002, when Andy Roddick won in Houston at the age of 19.

On his way to that title he surprised, in the second round, Juan Martín Del Potro, then tenth in the world. The Tandilense is one of the idols of his childhood.

“The truth is, I would like to hit the ball like him, but we have very different games and I don’t have his power with the right hand. I just want to see him again on the circuit. I hope he returns, the sport needs him,” he commented on Delpo, who he continues to fight to return to the court after operations on the right kneecap.

The American beat Del Potro, his childhood idol, on his way to the Delray Beach title in 2018. Photo EFE / MAST IRHAM

The 2009 US Open champion is not the only Argentine benchmark for Tiafoe. “Nalbandian is a legend. I’m a big fan of his, I love his game and his personality, he’s a great guy. I saw him here for the first time and I told him ‘You’re a fucking legend’“, he counted.

And he explained: “My biggest idol is Arthur Ashe, for everything he did on and off the pitch. But as a boy I had many Argentine idols. It’s easy for you to like Roger or Rafa; I like the stories of the non-players more. favorites. Delpo beat Federer in the US Open final, David beat all three of the Big Three in the same tournament … They are guys who could break the hegemony, that’s why I admire them. ”

Look also

